Congress' spate of electoral defeats in the last decade is a matter of introspection for that party: PM Modi in Gujarat.
PTI | Surat | Updated: 15-11-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 18:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress' spate of electoral defeats in the last decade is a matter of introspection for that party: PM Modi in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Owaisi Calls for Political Introspection Post-Bihar Elections
Bihar Polls: Calls for Introspection Amid Crushing Defeat for Congress and Allies
Sena Leader Danve Criticizes Congress Over Political Strategy Blunders
Jan Suraaj Party's Election Setback Sparks Introspection
Introspection and Accountability: Yadav on Red Fort Blast and Bihar Elections