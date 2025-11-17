We will hunt down culprits of Delhi blast even from depths of 'paatal' (netherworld) and ensure strictest punishment for them: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 19:19 IST
Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
