Jan Suraaj to launch Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Yatra on Jan 15, during which party workers will visit all houses in state: Prashant Kishor.
PTI | Bettiah | Updated: 21-11-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 11:58 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
