TVK chief Vijay targets DMK, alleges it enacts 'drama, deceives people,' says his party will question it.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:32 IST
- Country:
- India
TVK chief Vijay targets DMK, alleges it enacts 'drama, deceives people,' says his party will question it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- Vijay
- DMK
- political drama
- political rivalry
- accusations
- governance
- scrutiny
- deception
- challenges
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Bihar's Political Turmoil: CPI(ML) Liberation Leader's Accusations
Vijay's Political Charge: Accusations and Ideological Assertions
Reforming Global Governance: Modi Advocates for UN Security Council Changes
Political Leaders Rally Against Centre's Proposal on Chandigarh Governance
Tensions Rise Amid Ceasefire Accusations