Fire breaks out at Betul District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh; patients shifted to safety: Officials.
PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 23-11-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 11:33 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
