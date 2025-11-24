3 children killed, 2 injured as poolcar falls into pond in West Bengal's Howrah district: Police.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:06 IST
- Country:
- India
3 children killed, 2 injured as poolcar falls into pond in West Bengal's Howrah district: Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Howrah
- poolcar
- accident
- children
- school
- police
- investigation
- safety
- transport
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragic Loss: Young Student's Suicide Shocks Tribal School
UK Police Under Scrutiny Over Failure in Domestic Abuse Case Leading to Tragic Death
Police Crackdown: Seven Arrested in Drug Bust
Delhi Schools Urged to Foster Emotional Safety After Student Tragedy
Empowering Women: Delhi Police's Sashakti Initiative Shines at IITF