Our goal should be to free India from mentality of slavery in next 10 years: PM Modi at Ram temple event.
PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 25-11-2025 12:57 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 12:57 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
