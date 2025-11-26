Cabinet approves scheme to promote manufacturing of rare earth magnets with outlay of Rs 7,280 cr: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:06 IST
Cabinet approves scheme to promote manufacturing of rare earth magnets with outlay of Rs 7,280 cr: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkey Secures $6.5 Billion for Ambitious 'Steel Dome' Defence Initiative
Union Cabinet approves expansion of Pune Metro at a cost of Rs 9,858 crore: I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
Slovakia Backs Trump's Ukraine Peace Initiative
National India Hub Unites Communities with 'One Voice • One Message' Initiative
Himachal's Stand Against Gun Culture: Development and Security Initiatives Unveiled