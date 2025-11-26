It is a prestigious moment that India will host centenary Commonwealth Games: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya after Ahmedabad bags 2030 CWG.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:56 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
