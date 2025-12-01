We are confident you will be impartial and treat Oppn, Treasury benches in equal measure: Kharge to Chairman CP Radhakrishnan in RS.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 12:15 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 12:15 IST
- Country:
- India
We are confident you will be impartial and treat Oppn, Treasury benches in equal measure: Kharge to Chairman CP Radhakrishnan in RS.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Commencement of the 18th Bihar Legislative Assembly Marks a New Political Chapter
Disheartened this House did not get opportunity to give farewell to former Chairman: Kharge in RS on Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden exit.
Global Delegates Experience Delhi's Legislative Heritage
Former UGC Chairman Advocates Nation-wide Adoption of NEP
Enforcement Directorate Probes Alleged Land Forgery by Al Falah Group Chairman