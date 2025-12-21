Fertiliser factories were closed during Congress rule, but BJP govt established several new plants throughout country: PM at Assam rally.
PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 21-12-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 13:46 IST
- Country:
- India
Fertiliser factories were closed during Congress rule, but BJP govt established several new plants throughout country: PM at Assam rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fertiliser
- BJP
- Congress
- India
- Agriculture
- Assam
- Government
- Policy
- Rally
- Production
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi Honors Assam Agitation Martyrs: A Historical Reflection
Modi Criticizes Congress, Highlights Assam's Industrial Growth
Congress indulging in anti-national activities, allowing illegal Bangladeshi immigrants to settle in Assam, alleges PM at rally in Dibrugarh.
Congress opposing revision of voter lists as it is only concerned with grabbing power, alleges PM at rally in Assam's Dibrugarh.
Namrup fertiliser plant in Assam will become epitome of country's industrial growth: PM at rally in Dibrugarh.