JNU writes to Delhi Police, seeks FIR in connection with controversial slogans against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on campus: Official.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2026 14:14 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
JNU writes to Delhi Police, seeks FIR in connection with controversial slogans against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah on campus: Official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
JNU Controversy: Student Protests Spark Outrage Amid Political Backlash
PM Modi will receive German Chancellor Merz in Ahmedabad on January 12: MEA.
Warm Wishes from PM Modi on Mamata Banerjee's Birthday
Amit Shah Graces Grand Pongal Festival Celebration
PM Modi to visit Somnath Temple on January 11.