PM Modi speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; reaffirms shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi speaks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; reaffirms shared resolve to fight terrorism with greater determination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Netanyahu
- terrorism
- India
- Israel
- security
- global threat
- cooperation
- peace
- resolve
ALSO READ
Mystery of the Nano Drone: Security Forces Investigate
Our energy procurement guided by market dynamics and to ensure energy security for our people: MEA.
Navy Chief Reviews Combat Readiness Amidst Growing Maritime Security Concerns
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Strikes on Hezbollah in Lebanon
Russia's Hypersonic Threat: Oreshnik Missile Raises Global Security Concerns