If someone comes to kill me, don't I have right to self defence, asks Mamata, justifying her presence at ED raid venue in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:28 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
