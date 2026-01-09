Iran judiciary chief vows that punishment for protesters 'will be decisive, maximum and without any legal leniency', reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 09-01-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 17:34 IST
