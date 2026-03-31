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India's Decisive Battle Against Naxalism: A Historic 'Naxal-mukt Bharat' Goal

Former Chhattisgarh Special DGP RK Vij lauds the central government's political determination and collaboration with state forces in nearly achieving a Naxal-free India by 2026. The mission reflects efforts to eliminate Left-Wing Extremism, with strategic operations underway since 2014 and major successes expected through 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 10:35 IST
India's Decisive Battle Against Naxalism: A Historic 'Naxal-mukt Bharat' Goal
Former Chhattisgarh Special DGP RK Vij (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a decisive push against Naxalism, former Chhattisgarh Special DGP RK Vij attributed the looming success of a 'Naxal-mukt Bharat' to the central government's unyielding political resolve and the joint endeavors of central and state forces. As the deadline set by Union Home Minister Amit Shah for eradicating Naxalism approaches on March 31, 2026, Chhattisgarh stands on the threshold of a significant achievement.

Vij, in his conversation with ANI, emphasized the pivotal role of political willpower in this monumental feat. 'It's a big commitment to achieve the target; many factors contributed, but political willpower was paramount,' he noted. The collaborative strategy of the central and state forces marks an essential component in this challenging mission.

Highlighting the underlying motives of Naxal activities, Vij clarified that their agenda never aimed at societal upliftment. Instead, they aimed to incite conflict, seeking political domination via armed struggle. He further acknowledged the invaluable sacrifices of security officers, referring to them as 'the ultimate sacrifice for restoring peace.' Such initiatives have paved the way for the 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' mission, underscoring a significant step toward eradicating Left-Wing Extremism by 2026, a strategic objective laid out by the Modi government with operations ongoing since 2014.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Lok Sabha, underlined the near-complete eradication of Naxalism from Bastar, with new developments underway, including school and ration shop establishments in every village. Shah denounced the misleading narrative propagated by Left-wing extremists.

The mission 'Naxal Mukt Bharat' stands as a testament to India's commitment to extinguishing the 'Red Terror' once and for all, with major anti-Naxal operations scheduled to conclude successfully by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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