14 schoolchildren injured as giant swing snaps and collapses at fair in Jhabua town in Madhya Pradesh: District collector.
PTI | Jhabua | Updated: 19-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 19-01-2026 19:05 IST
- Country:
- India
