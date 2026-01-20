SC expresses displeasure over ex-minister Maneka Gandhi's criticism of apex court orders in stray dog case, says she committed contempt.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 14:46 IST
- Country:
- India
SC expresses displeasure over ex-minister Maneka Gandhi's criticism of apex court orders in stray dog case, says she committed contempt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
SC questions Maneka Gandhi on what budgetary allocation she has helped in getting for solving stray dogs problem.
Criticism of order on stray dogs: SC says it was not initiating contempt against Maneka Gandhi due to its magnanimity.
Delhi's Bold Move: Microchipping and Vaccinating Stray Dogs in Upcoming Budget