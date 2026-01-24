Once considered a source of labour, UP now a force of India's economy: Amit Shah at state foundation day event in Lucknow.
PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-01-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 14:39 IST
- Country:
- India
Once considered a source of labour, UP now a force of India's economy: Amit Shah at state foundation day event in Lucknow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Appeal every voter to rise above caste and choose BJP over 'dynastic parties' in coming elections: Amit Shah in Lucknow.
Uttar Pradesh is country's heartbeat and soul, poised to become engine of developed India: Home Minister Amit Shah in Lucknow.
Opposition kept UP a 'BIMARU' state, we made it breakthrough state; historic improvement in law and order under BJP govt: Amit Shah in Lucknow.
Top Maoist leader Anal alias Patiram Manjhi with bounty of Rs 1 cr among 16 Naxals neutralised in Jharkhand: Home Minister Amit Shah.
Amit Shah To Launch 'One District One Cuisine' In Uttar Pradesh