Only TVK has guts, attitude to take on 'evil force' (DMK), 'corrupt force' (AIADMK): Party chief Vijay near Chennai.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:59 IST
- Country:
- India
Only TVK has guts, attitude to take on 'evil force' (DMK), 'corrupt force' (AIADMK): Party chief Vijay near Chennai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- Vijay
- DMK
- AIADMK
- political
- corruption
- Tamil Nadu
- courage
- leadership
- Chennai
ALSO READ
Call for Accountability: Tripura's Political Tensions Unveiled
Top Military Heads Under Fire in China's Anti-Corruption Crackdown
Goa Nightclub Revenue Scandal: A Web of Corruption and Illegality
Nepal's Upper House Election Begins Amidst Political Transition
Vijay Declares Tamil Nadu Elections a 'Democratic Battle'