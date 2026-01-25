Playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari, actor Mammootty and banker Uday Kotak awarded Padma Bhushan: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:13 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Playback singer Alka Yagnik, former Uttarakhand CM Bhagat Singh Koshyari, actor Mammootty and banker Uday Kotak awarded Padma Bhushan: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar awarded Padma Shri: MHA.
India Opens Doors for European Automakers with Major Tariff Cuts
Government announces 131 Padma awards for year 2026 including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri: MHA.
Revitalizing India: The Allure of Ayurveda-Based Wellness Tourism
India Moves to Rein in AI-Generated Content Misuse