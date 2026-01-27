Iran's currency, the rial, falls to 1.5 million to USD 1, a record low after nationwide protests sparked by economic woes, reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 27-01-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 16:12 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
