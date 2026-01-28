War not just limited to borders or use of tanks or guns; today, battles being fought on many fronts, in codes and clouds too: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 18:54 IST
- Country:
- India
War not just limited to borders or use of tanks or guns; today, battles being fought on many fronts, in codes and clouds too: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
HT Media Reports Widening Loss Amid New Labour Codes
Maruti Suzuki Records Robust Q3 Growth Amid New Labour Codes
Trump's Gun Comments Stir Conflict with NRA Amid Pretti Shooting Controversy
Siege Break in Sudan: Al-Dalanj's Struggle Against Starvation and Conflict
Centre Pushes States to Fast-Track Labour Codes at Vijayawada Conference