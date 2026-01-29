Cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years appears to be lifting India's medium-term growth potential to near 7 pc: Survey.
29-01-2026
Cumulative impact of policy reforms over recent years appears to be lifting India's medium-term growth potential to near 7 pc: Survey.
