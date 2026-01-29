It does not hurt to have an undervalued rupee as it offsets, to some extent, impact of higher US tariffs on Indian goods: Survey.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 12:50 IST
It does not hurt to have an undervalued rupee as it offsets, to some extent, impact of higher US tariffs on Indian goods: Survey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India Fortifies Trade Strategy with Expanding FTAs Amid Global Uncertainties
Trade Talks: India-US Agreement on the Horizon
India-EU Trade Pact: A Strategic Shift in Global Economics
India's Resilient Economy Surfaces Amid Global Trade Uncertainty, Says Economic Survey
India's Record-Breaking Budget Season: Economic Survey, EU Trade Deal, and Modi's Vision