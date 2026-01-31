Mamata Banerjee institutionalised corruption in West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Barrackpore meeting.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Mamata Banerjee institutionalised corruption in West Bengal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Barrackpore meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barrackpore
- Amit Shah
- Mamata Banerjee
- Union Home
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
TMC threatening Matua, Namasudra communities over citizenship; I want to assure them they have nothing to fear: Amit Shah.
Mamata Banerjee can oppose SIR as much as she wants, but it will be conducted to weed out infiltrators: Amit Shah.
Would TMC have shown same indifference if Anandapur fire victims belonged to a particular community: Amit Shah at Barrackpore meeting.
Infiltration along Bengal's borders threat to entire country: Amit Shah at Barrackpore meeting.
If Mamata Banerjee is serious about fighting corruption, she must not give tickets to tainted ministers in upcoming Bengal polls: Amit Shah.