Left Menu

Hyderabad: Woman, two children die after jumping before goods train

A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her teenage son and daughter by jumping in front of a goods train here, railway police said on Saturday. The woman and her children-an 18-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son, residents of Chengicherla-were run over by the train near Charlapalli railway station at around 12.40 am, police said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 31-01-2026 14:49 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 14:49 IST
Hyderabad: Woman, two children die after jumping before goods train
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her teenage son and daughter by jumping in front of a goods train here, railway police said on Saturday. The woman and her children-an 18-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son, residents of Chengicherla-were run over by the train near Charlapalli railway station at around 12.40 am, police said. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the state-run Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. The reasons for the incident are yet to be ascertained, police added. The daughter was in class 12 and the son in class 11. Police said the woman worked as a team leader in a software firm, while her husband is employed in Dubai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day ev...

 India
2
BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contract Expires - WSJ

BRIEF-Disney's Iger Told Associates He Plans to Leave CEO Role Before Contra...

 Global
3
Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

Airtel Africa profit after tax jumps over two-fold to USD 586 mn

 India
4
US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

US judge temporarily blocks end of Ethiopians' deportation protections

United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026