Hyderabad: Woman, two children die after jumping before goods train

A 38-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide along with her teenage son and daughter by jumping in front of a goods train here, railway police said on Saturday. The woman and her children-an 18-year-old daughter and a 17-year-old son, residents of Chengicherla-were run over by the train near Charlapalli railway station at around 12.40 am, police said. The bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the state-run Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination. The reasons for the incident are yet to be ascertained, police added. The daughter was in class 12 and the son in class 11. Police said the woman worked as a team leader in a software firm, while her husband is employed in Dubai.

