Would TMC have shown same indifference if Anandapur fire victims belonged to a particular community: Amit Shah at Barrackpore meeting.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-01-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 13:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Would TMC have shown same indifference if Anandapur fire victims belonged to a particular community: Amit Shah at Barrackpore meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anandapur
- Barrackpore