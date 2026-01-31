Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, 62, sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister at ceremony in Mumbai.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 31-01-2026 17:09 IST
Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra Pawar, 62, sworn in as Maharashtra's first woman deputy chief minister at ceremony in Mumbai.
