Rs 7,724 crore allocated for social welfare schemes in Bihar budget: state Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav.
PTI | Patna | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:22 IST
- Country:
- India
Rs 7,724 crore allocated for social welfare schemes in Bihar budget: state Finance Minister Bijendra Yadav.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Defence budget pegged at Rs 7.85 lakh cr; 15 per cent increase over current fiscal
Govt raises limit for bringing duty-free imported goods to Rs 75,000 under new baggage rules.
Govt raises limit for bringing duty-free imported goods to Rs 75,000 under new baggage rules
Post-Sindoor surge: India hikes defence budget to Rs 7.85 lakh cr with nearly 22 jump in capital outlay
Lessons from Sindoor: India allocates Rs 7.85 lakh cr for defence; capital outlay up by nearly 22 per cent