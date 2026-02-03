Teen Heroic Swim: Austin Appelbee Saves Family from Ocean Peril

A 13-year-old boy, Austin Appelbee, is being hailed as a hero for saving his family from a potentially fatal situation off Australia's coast. With immense courage, the teenager swam 4 km to shore to raise the alarm after he, his mother, and his two siblings were swept out to sea.

Austin initially attempted the journey on an inflatable kayak but abandoned it for a more risky swim without a life jacket. Despite facing massive waves, he persevered for around four hours, ultimately alerting authorities at 6 pm.

The family, from Perth, was on a seaside vacation when they encountered rough conditions. Rescuers located them clinging to a paddleboard, 14 km from Quindalup, 10 hours later. Police praised Austin's actions, which likely saved his family's lives. Thankfully, all were rescued and found to be in good health.

(With inputs from agencies.)