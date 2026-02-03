Left Menu

Sonalika Tractors Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Record Sales

Sonalika Tractors, India's leading tractor export brand, marks its 30th anniversary with record sales of 1.51 lakh tractors. Known for integrating future-ready technologies, it reinforces farmer trust through efficient and reliable products. The brand remains key in enhancing agricultural mechanization and economic growth in India.

Sonalika Tractors, India's foremost tractor export brand, has marked its 30th anniversary with record-breaking sales. The company sold 1.51 lakh tractors in 10 months, cementing its position at the top.

The robust performance aligns with the brand's commitment to offering 'Jeetne ka Dum' to farmers, with a focus on future-ready technologies and sustainable growth. Sonalika is recognized for its farmer-first approach, leveraging frugal engineering and unmatched manufacturing capabilities.

Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, attributed this milestone to strong fundamentals and growing trust among farmers. The firm remains dedicated to advancing agriculture through innovative solutions for a rapidly evolving sector.

