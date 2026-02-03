Newsprint Deficit Challenges India's Print Media Industry

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has expressed grave concerns about the considerable newsprint shortfall plaguing the country, which is pushing publishers towards importing materials. With India's annual newsprint consumption at about 1.2 million tonnes, domestic mills can only supply around 40% of the total demand.

According to an INS statement, this significant gap between demand and supply has persisted for more than 20 years without any significant expansion in domestic newsprint production capabilities. This long-standing shortage emphasizes a notable decline within the industry, as local manufacturing struggles to keep pace with consumption.

Due to these constraints, newspaper publishers in India have no option but to depend on imports to ensure a steady supply of newsprint. This reliance is essential for maintaining the uninterrupted flow and dissemination of information, which plays a crucial role in the public discourse of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)