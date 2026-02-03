Left Menu

Newsprint Deficit Challenges India's Print Media Industry

The Indian Newspaper Society raises concerns over India's newsprint shortage, which has persisted for over two decades. Domestic production meets only 40% of demand, forcing reliance on imports. This situation is critical for maintaining public discourse through uninterrupted newspaper distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:08 IST
Newsprint Deficit Challenges India's Print Media Industry
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Newspaper Society (INS) has expressed grave concerns about the considerable newsprint shortfall plaguing the country, which is pushing publishers towards importing materials. With India's annual newsprint consumption at about 1.2 million tonnes, domestic mills can only supply around 40% of the total demand.

According to an INS statement, this significant gap between demand and supply has persisted for more than 20 years without any significant expansion in domestic newsprint production capabilities. This long-standing shortage emphasizes a notable decline within the industry, as local manufacturing struggles to keep pace with consumption.

Due to these constraints, newspaper publishers in India have no option but to depend on imports to ensure a steady supply of newsprint. This reliance is essential for maintaining the uninterrupted flow and dissemination of information, which plays a crucial role in the public discourse of the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026