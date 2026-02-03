We have got better trade deal than our competitors: Commerce Minister Goyal on India-US trade deal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 17:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 17:35 IST
Final details of trade deal are being worked out, India-US joint statement will be issued shortly: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Gig Workers Demand Rights: Protests Highlight Struggles of Women in Digital Economy
India has protected interests of sensitive agriculture and dairy sectors in trade deal with US, says Commerce Minister Goyal.
India-US trade deal will open huge opportunities for poor, fishermen, farmers and youth: Commerce Minister Goyal.
This trade deal with US is a good omen for India's bright future: Commerce Minister Goyal.