Gig Workers Demand Rights: Protests Highlight Struggles of Women in Digital Economy

More than 100 gig workers, primarily women, gathered at Jantar Mantar on Tuesday, voicing their demand for recognition as formal employees and expressing grievances over arbitrary account suspensions, low income, and inadequate labor protections from digital platforms. This protest was spearheaded by the women-led Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GPSIWU), with parallel demonstrations taking place in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.

Protestor Sunita, involved with a home services platform in Punjabi Bagh, shared her financial losses due to participation in the protest, citing a daily income reduction of nearly Rs 900. She recounted a broken promise of flexible hours and stable earnings, now overshadowed by frequent account blockings. An unnamed protestor revealed she was left seeking work after her account suspension in 2022, which coincided with her husband's death.

The protesters highlighted numerous issues, including excessive service charges and mandatory credit recharge fees impacting their net pay. Union leaders pointed out the lack of platform accountability for account suspensions, payment disputes, and worker safety, stressing the inefficiency of AI chatbots in handling sexual harassment cases. Recent surveys by GPSIWU unveiled that a considerable number of gig workers endure excessively long hours, exacerbating the struggles for fair compensation and conditions.