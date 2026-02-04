Ravneet Singh Bittu comes from Sikh family that served country, Rahul's traitor remark unacceptable: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Ravneet Singh Bittu comes from Sikh family that served country, Rahul's traitor remark unacceptable: Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Phone Tapping Controversy: Reddy's Stirring Allegations Against BRS Chief
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged Voter List Manipulation in Etawah
Political Clash: Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Jibe Sparks Controversy
Eswatini Court Upholds U.S. Deportation Deal Amidst Controversy
Mandelson's Appointment Controversy: Emails Reveal Epstein Connection