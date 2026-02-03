Bengal BJP MLAs hold closed-door meeting to discuss strategies for assembly polls

BJP MLAs in West Bengal held a closed-door meeting on Tuesday to discuss the strategies to be adopted during campaigns for the upcoming assembly polls, a party legislator said. The meeting was organised in Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari's room in the assembly, and senior BJP leader Biplab Deb was present there, he said. Deb has been appointed as the BJP's 'saha prabhari' (deputy in-charge) for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections. ''Around 60 legislators were present at the 50-minute meeting, where they were asked to take outreach programmes in their respective constituencies. The MLAs were requested to be on the ground 24x7. Deb was apprised of how the TMC government was not allowing us to carry on development work in our constituencies,'' the BJP legislator said on condition of anonymity. He said all internal reports suggested the ''massive erosion of support for TMC''. ''We have been asked to highlight issues like corruption, law and order deterioration, and TMC's role to foment chaos in the garb of protesting Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across Bengal,'' the BJP legislator said. He also said, ''Our MLAs were advised to make people aware of the ruling party's attempt to terrorise Election Commission (EC) officials.'' During the meeting, Deb took stock of the situation from the MLAs and Adhikari. He told the legislators that he had been given the responsibility of Bengal at the crucial juncture and had never been unsuccessful in any of his previous assignments. ''I know with your full dedication, involvement and support, we will ensure that people's anger against Mamata Banerjee and her government reflects in the EVM,'' the former Tripura chief minister told the BJP legislators. Refusing to spell out details of the closed-door meeting, BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul said, ''The situation of the state and the issues to be flagged were certainly touched upon. And with the large-scale erosion of support for the TMC, we will enter the House with a massive majority after the polls. Biplab Deb asked us to plunge into action from today.'' To a question, she said there was ''no talk on BJP tickets'' at the meeting, as the matter will be decided by the party's top brass. ''All the MLAs were asked to work from today for the upcoming assembly polls. This was not the place to discuss the nomination issue,'' she said. The BJP legislators were present on the inaugural day of the budget session on Tuesday, with the House being adjourned till Thursday morning after the obituary reference. The customary governor's address before the vote-on-account will be held on February 5. The session will continue till February 9. This will be the last session before the 2026 West Bengal assembly polls.

