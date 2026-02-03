Left Menu

Hungary's Political Landscape Shifts: Tisza Party Gains Momentum

Hungary's Tisza party leads the polls ahead of the April 12 election, challenging Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party. The far-right Our Homeland party is predicted to enter parliament. Led by Peter Magyar, Tisza focuses on curbing corruption and unlocking European Union funds to boost the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:38 IST
Hungary's Political Landscape Shifts: Tisza Party Gains Momentum
  • Country:
  • Hungary

An emerging political shift is underway in Hungary. The centre-right Tisza party is leading Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governing Fidesz party in the polls as the April 12 election approaches, according to recent surveys.

The latest opinion poll by the 21 Institute, conducted between January 28 and February 2, shows Tisza garnering 35% support among all voters. Fidesz, meanwhile, trails at 28%. Notably, the far-right Our Homeland party is poised to surpass the 5% threshold needed to enter parliament.

Peter Magyar, a former government insider leading Tisza, has pledged to address corruption and ensure the release of billions in European Union funds to enhance Hungary's economy and re-establish its firm position within the EU and NATO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

UPDATE 1-Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto fact...

 Global
2
UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Shoigu says Russia supports China's position on Taiwan

 Global
3
Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

Hyundai Motor did not exercise option to buy back Russian auto factory

 South Korea
4
Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-time winners, reports AP.

Dalai Lama wins Grammy Award, joining K-pop and Steven Spielberg as first-ti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026