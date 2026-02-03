Hungary's Political Landscape Shifts: Tisza Party Gains Momentum
Hungary's Tisza party leads the polls ahead of the April 12 election, challenging Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz party. The far-right Our Homeland party is predicted to enter parliament. Led by Peter Magyar, Tisza focuses on curbing corruption and unlocking European Union funds to boost the economy.
An emerging political shift is underway in Hungary. The centre-right Tisza party is leading Prime Minister Viktor Orban's governing Fidesz party in the polls as the April 12 election approaches, according to recent surveys.
The latest opinion poll by the 21 Institute, conducted between January 28 and February 2, shows Tisza garnering 35% support among all voters. Fidesz, meanwhile, trails at 28%. Notably, the far-right Our Homeland party is poised to surpass the 5% threshold needed to enter parliament.
Peter Magyar, a former government insider leading Tisza, has pledged to address corruption and ensure the release of billions in European Union funds to enhance Hungary's economy and re-establish its firm position within the EU and NATO.
