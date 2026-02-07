Certain fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee will attract zero reciprocal tariff in US: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:16 IST
Certain fruits, vegetables, tea, coffee will attract zero reciprocal tariff in US: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- tariff
- US
- India
- fruits
- vegetables
- tea
- coffee
- trade
- Commerce Minister
- Piyush Goyal
ALSO READ
Austin Butler to Lead Lance Armstrong Biopic with Star-Studded Team
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics
India's Under-19 Team Clinches Sixth ICC World Cup Title with Stellar Performances
Vance Champions Team USA at Milano Cortina Olympics
Science Teacher Arrested for Harassment of Minor in Latur