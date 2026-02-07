British founded Congress as 'safety valve', Indians turned it into powerful instrument of freedom struggle: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-02-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 16:57 IST
- Country:
- India
British founded Congress as 'safety valve', Indians turned it into powerful instrument of freedom struggle: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for National Employment and Unity at RSS Centenary Event
RSS Chief Advocates for Indigenous Products to Boost Employment
RSS: Uniting Society for a Century
RSS has come to fulfil, not destroy, says Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat while referring to Biblical verse at Mumbai programme.
'Hindu' is not a noun, but an adjective: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Mumbai programme.