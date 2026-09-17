Legal Battle Unfolds Over Kennedy Center's Future and Facade

A legal conflict has erupted over the future of Washington's Kennedy Center, as attorneys labored to prevent its closure and the addition of Donald Trump's name to its facade.

New evidence, connected to the president's remarks and a questionable photo, was presented in court by U.S. Representative Joyce Beatty. Her legal team is contesting the decision to shut the center for extensive renovations.

The lawsuit emerges amidst claims about preserving the historic institution's integrity, imposing significant national interest and public scrutiny. Meanwhile, judges examine legal arguments about the facility's management and name representation under Trump's administration.