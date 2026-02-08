Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi did not mention about his wife's Pakistani bank account in election affidavit: Assam CM.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong MP Gaurav Gogoi did not mention about his wife's Pakistani bank account in election affidavit: Assam CM.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Funding Standoff with WADA Amid Calls for Transparency
India-US Trade Deal: Questions of Sovereignty and Transparency
Patients welcome AI support in healthcare, but not without transparency
Kharge Questions Indo-US Trade Deal Transparency Amid Parliament Session
Punjab's Urban Local Bodies: A New Era of Transparency and Efficiency