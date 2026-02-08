Sumit Nagal loses first reverse singles 7-5 1-6 4-6 to Jesper De Jong, leaving India tied 2-2 with Netherlands in Davis Cup Qualifiers tie.
PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 20:42 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
