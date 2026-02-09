SC sets aside Himachal Pradesh HC order staying decision of state to shift office of OBC commission from Shimla to Dharamshala.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 11:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 11:54 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
