Pressured by BJP to defend 'non-appearance' of PM Modi, you made grave allegations against us: Women MPs of Cong to LS Speaker.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 12:49 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Pressured by BJP to defend 'non-appearance' of PM Modi, you made grave allegations against us: Women MPs of Cong to LS Speaker.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Congress
- Modi
- parliament
- Speaker
- Women MPs
- allegations
- bias
- political tension
- opposition
ALSO READ
Political Storm in Assam: Allegations, Rebuttals, and Calls for Investigation
Opposition Moves to Unseat Lok Sabha Speaker Amid Controversy
Opposition's No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla Gains Momentum
Congress Women MPs Accuse Speaker of Bias Amid Parliamentary Tensions
Opposition Targets Lok Sabha Speaker Amidst Chaos in Parliament