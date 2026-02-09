SC says over Rs 54,000 crore is siphoned off by digital frauds, this is absolutely robbery or dacoity.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
SC says over Rs 54,000 crore is siphoned off by digital frauds, this is absolutely robbery or dacoity.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Tackles Digital Fraud: A Call for Action
Supreme Court Urges Swift Decision on Sengar's Appeal
Supreme Court Faces Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Chaitanya Baghel's Bail on Trial
Supreme Court to Hear Meta and WhatsApp Appeal Against Privacy Policy Penalty
Supreme Court Greenlights Relocation of OBC Commission