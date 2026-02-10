Govt sets 3 hr deadline for social media platforms to take down AI-generated, deepfake content flagged by it or courts: Official order.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:46 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:46 IST
Govt sets 3 hr deadline for social media platforms to take down AI-generated, deepfake content flagged by it or courts: Official order.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
India Tightens Social Media Takedown Timeline to Three Hours
Social media platforms must deploy automated tools to prevent AI content that is illegal, sexually exploitative, deceptive: Govt order.
India Tightens Grip on Social Media: New Three-Hour Rule Unveiled
Govt mandates social media platforms to prominently label AI-generated content; such synthetic content must be embedded with identifiers.
Social media platforms cannot allow removal or suppression of AI labels or metadata once applied: Govt order.