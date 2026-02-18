Bihu key festival of Assam; will consider all proposals received during review meetings while deciding poll dates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 18-02-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 16:09 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihu key festival of Assam; will consider all proposals received during review meetings while deciding poll dates: CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Only motive of conducting SR in Assam is to include eligible and exclude ineligible voters: CEC Gyanesh Kumar to reporters.
Reclaiming Wajid Ali Shah: The Cultural Visionary of Awadh
Katra's Cultural Renaissance: A New Era of Spiritual and Economic Growth
CEC Gyanesh Kumar Reviews Assam's Electoral Rolls Ahead of Assembly Elections
Macron's Cultural Diplomacy: Strengthening Indo-French Ties Through Cinema