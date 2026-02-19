AI is a transformative power; if it strays away from its goals, it will lead to destruction and if used well, it will give solutions: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2026 10:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 10:44 IST
- Country:
- India
