Amit Shah launches 2nd phase of Vibrant Villages Programme from Assam's Cachar to boost development in border areas across 15 states.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2026 14:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 14:32 IST
- Country:
- India
